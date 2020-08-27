 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Can you name the fruit that especially scares State Farm?
Flick Fact: Can you name the fruit that especially scares State Farm?

State Farm

State Farm's corporate headquarters are shown March 26. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: At Bloomington-based State Farm, what is the fruit that they take especially seriously? (Hint: It’s not apples, oranges or bananas.)

Answer: It’s coconuts. During hurricane season, the company annually processes hundreds — in an especially nasty season, thousands — of claims for homes and cars, especially in Florida and Gulf of Mexico coastal areas, damaged by flying coconuts. A coconut, by the way, is factually a “fibrous one-seeded drupe” and thus a bit of a rarity in nature — a fruit, a nut and a seed, all at the same time.

