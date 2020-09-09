Flick Fact: Can you name the three successful restaurant chains born in B-N?

Question: A common joke around Bloomington-Normal is that it is the chain restaurant capital of the world. And it may not be a joke. Three highly successful chain restaurants have in fact begun here. Can you name them?
Answer: The are Biaggi’s, 1999, now with 19 locations across the Midwest and Colorado; Meatheads, 2007, now with 17 locations in Illinois; and, of course, Steak ‘n Shake, 1934, now with 306 locations worldwide (even Dubai has a Steak ‘n Shake). That number is down from its 2018 high of 368 restaurants.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
