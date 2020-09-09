Flick Fact: Can you name the three successful restaurant chains born in B-N?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: A common joke around Bloomington-Normal is that it is the chain restaurant capital of the world. And it may not be a joke. Three highly successful chain restaurants have in fact begun here. Can you name them?

Answer: The are Biaggi’s, 1999, now with 19 locations across the Midwest and Colorado; Meatheads, 2007, now with 17 locations in Illinois; and, of course, Steak ‘n Shake, 1934, now with 306 locations worldwide (even Dubai has a Steak ‘n Shake). That number is down from its 2018 high of 368 restaurants.

