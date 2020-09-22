Flick Fact: Canterbury Yellow, Krug or Western Plowman anyone?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Eighty years ago, experts in Illinois were recommending Boone County White; Krug; Golden Beauty; Canterbury Yellow; Western Plowman; Funk 176A, and a few others. Just what the heck were they recommending? (1) whiskeys; (2) kinds of Kentucky moonshine available in Central Illinois; (3) corn varieties; (4) Burpee seed variations.

Answer: (3) Corn varieties. This list comes from the 1936 U.S. Department of Agriculture Yearbook. It’s no surprise area-based Funk Bros. Seed Co. and their Funk 176A of local fame made this list. (Thanks to Bill Kemp, at the McLean County Museum of History.)

