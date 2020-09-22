 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Canterbury Yellow, Krug or Western Plowman anyone?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Canterbury Yellow, Krug or Western Plowman anyone?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Eighty years ago, experts in Illinois were recommending Boone County White; Krug; Golden Beauty; Canterbury Yellow; Western Plowman; Funk 176A, and a few others. Just what the heck were they recommending? (1) whiskeys; (2) kinds of Kentucky moonshine available in Central Illinois; (3) corn varieties; (4) Burpee seed variations.

Answer: (3) Corn varieties. This list comes from the 1936 U.S. Department of Agriculture Yearbook. It’s no surprise area-based Funk Bros. Seed Co. and their Funk 176A of local fame made this list. (Thanks to Bill Kemp, at the McLean County Museum of History.)  

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News