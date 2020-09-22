Flick Fact: Canterbury Yellow, Krug or Western Plowman anyone?

Question: Eighty years ago, experts in Illinois were recommending Boone County White; Krug; Golden Beauty; Canterbury Yellow; Western Plowman; Funk 176A, and a few others. Just what the heck were they recommending? (1) whiskeys; (2) kinds of Kentucky moonshine available in Central Illinois; (3) corn varieties; (4) Burpee seed variations.
Answer: (3) Corn varieties. This list comes from the 1936 U.S. Department of Agriculture Yearbook. It’s no surprise area-based Funk Bros. Seed Co. and their Funk 176A of local fame made this list. (Thanks to Bill Kemp, at the McLean County Museum of History.)
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
