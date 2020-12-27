 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Clara Edwards of the Andy Griffith Show … she’s from where?
Flick Fact: Clara Edwards of the Andy Griffith Show … she’s from where?

Question: Fans of the "Andy Griffith Show" — timelessly rerun dozens of times a day even still — surely know Clara Edwards, best friend of Aunt Bea. Actress Hope Summers played Clara and was one of only four characters who appeared in all eight seasons of the show. What is even lesser known about Clara?
 

Answer: Actress Hope Summers was born in Mattoon, went to school at Northwestern University, then taught in Peoria and became head of theater at Bradley University before going on to Hollywood. (Thanks to Jim Wright for the tip.)

