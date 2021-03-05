Flick Fact: Despite that intense February cold, has winter actually been warmer than usual?

Answer: While the cold seemed record-shattering, here’s the truth: Records will show that Meteorological Winter 2021 (December through February) was warmer than normal. 25 News Meteorologist Chuck Collins has the numbers: In those three months, 55 days were above average and only 35 average or below average. The breakdown, thanks to Chuck: December had 21 days above normal and January had 24 days above normal. In February, 10 days were above normal and 18 normal or below.