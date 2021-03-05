 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Despite that intense February cold, has winter actually been warmer than usual?
Question: That 15-day stretch in February of intense cold, below-zero temperatures and snow seemed endless. Was that representative of winter 2021?

Answer: While the cold seemed record-shattering, here’s the truth: Records will show that Meteorological Winter 2021 (December through February) was warmer than normal. 25 News Meteorologist Chuck Collins has the numbers: In those three months, 55 days were above average and only 35 average or below average. The breakdown, thanks to Chuck: December had 21 days above normal and January had 24 days above normal. In February, 10 days were above normal and 18 normal or below.

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

