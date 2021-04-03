Flick Fact: Didn’t I see that guy in the Pizza Hut commercials at ISU?

Question: In the Pizza Hut commercial that launched during the Super Bowl and has played countless times during the NCAA basketball tournaments, a pizza-loving guy playing Pac-Man says in the ad he’s been playing Pac-Man since 1982. Why might that guy playing Pac-Man especially ring true in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: That pizza-loving guy playing Pac-Man is Craig Robinson, a 1994 Illinois State University graduate. When the ad first aired in February, Facebook lit up with people who remember Robinson actually playing video games like Pac-Man around campus.

