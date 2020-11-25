Flick Fact: Didn’t the Illinois State University president used to also drive the school bus?

Question: If this was 1930 and Larry Dietz was president of what was then Illinois Normal State University, what would his job also entail? (1) deciding what first-graders at Metcalf School would put in the windows for this week’s Thanksgiving celebration; (2) shoveling snow; (3) driving a school bus; (4) chaperoning the homecoming dance.

Answer: It’s all of those. David Felmley, one of ISU’s most colorful presidents (from 1900 to 1930), is said to have done all of those during his tenure.