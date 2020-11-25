Flick Fact: Didn’t the Illinois State University president used to also drive the school bus?

Question: If this was 1930 and Larry Dietz was president of what was then Illinois Normal State University, what would his job also entail? (1) deciding what first-graders at Metcalf School would put in the windows for this week’s Thanksgiving celebration; (2) shoveling snow; (3) driving a school bus; (4) chaperoning the homecoming dance.
Answer: It’s all of those. David Felmley, one of ISU’s most colorful presidents (from 1900 to 1930), is said to have done all of those during his tenure.
Support Local Journalism
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.