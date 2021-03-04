 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Do Bradley University fans hold the world’s longest standing-up record?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Do Bradley University fans hold the world’s longest standing-up record?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: It’s March Madness and basketball tournament time again, and a tradition in Peoria and Bradley University is for Braves fans in the stands to stand until their opponent finally scores a point. What’s the longest they’ve ever stood?

Answer: It was surely 44 years ago, on Jan. 27, 1977. Playing then-MVC entry New Mexico State, Bradley went up 28-0 before New Mexico State finally scored and all the Braves' fans finally got to plunk back down in their seats. Not-so-funny additional fact: Despite a 28-0 lead, Bradley ultimately lost that game, 117-109.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea mourns death of transgender soldier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Flick: Jennie Garth? That’s Cammie’s sis!
Local News

Flick: Jennie Garth? That’s Cammie’s sis!

Jennie Garth, alumnus of such TV favorites as “Beverly Hills 90210” and “What I Like About You,” has in more recent days gotten countless kudos from all across Central Illinois. One of Garth’s biggest fans, though, is her sister, who still lives in the Prairie State. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News