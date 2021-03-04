Flick Fact: Do Bradley University fans hold the world’s longest standing-up record?

Question: It’s March Madness and basketball tournament time again, and a tradition in Peoria and Bradley University is for Braves fans in the stands to stand until their opponent finally scores a point. What’s the longest they’ve ever stood?
Answer: It was surely 44 years ago, on Jan. 27, 1977. Playing then-MVC entry New Mexico State, Bradley went up 28-0 before New Mexico State finally scored and all the Braves' fans finally got to plunk back down in their seats. Not-so-funny additional fact: Despite a 28-0 lead, Bradley ultimately lost that game, 117-109.