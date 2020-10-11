Flick Fact: Do Democratic presidential candidates have a chance in McLean County?

Question: Another presidential election is nearing in historically Republican McLean County. Since the county’s creation in 1830, how many Democratic presidential candidates have actually won the popular vote in McLean County, and who were they?

Answer: In 190 years, only five elections have swung Democratic: Woodrow Wilson, 1912; Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1932 and 1936; Lyndon Johnson, 1964; and Barack Obama, 2008. Bad news for Dems: Even on the two occasions the Democratic presidential candidate was from Bloomington itself (Adlai Stevenson II), the Republican (Dwight Eisenhower) won the county. This very newspaper, then partially owned by the Stevenson family, wouldn’t even endorse Adlai, their own family member! It endorsed Eisenhower twice. Better news for Dems: The county has slowly begun a shift. As an example, Democrat Hillary Clinton lost McLean County by just 1.3% of the vote in 2016.