Flick Fact: Do we dine out or cook at home more?

Question: In Illinois, where do we get most of our food — the grocery store or the restaurant?

Answer: According to Crain’s Chicago Business, which publishes business news and does analysis, Illinoisans love to dine out so much, in 2019 we actually spent more at restaurants than we did at grocery stores. Thus, with our favorite restaurants closed during the coronavirus threat, we’re getting reacquainted in that room in the house called "a kitchen."