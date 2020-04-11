You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Do we dine out or cook at home more?
Flick Fact: Do we dine out or cook at home more?

BILL FLICK

Our love of dining-out.

 BILL FLICK

Question: In Illinois, where do we get most of our food — the grocery store or the restaurant?

Answer: According to Crain’s Chicago Business, which publishes business news and does analysis, Illinoisans love to dine out so much, in 2019 we actually spent more at restaurants than we did at grocery stores. Thus, with our favorite restaurants closed during the coronavirus threat, we’re getting reacquainted in that room in the house called "a kitchen."

