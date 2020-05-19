Flick Fact: Do you know the one 'legal' word that cannot be used in ads?

Question: Can you name the one completely G-rated, non-obscene word that you nonetheless cannot use in a TV, radio or newspaper advertisement in Illinois?

Answer: The word is “cigarettes.” By regulations, you cannot advertise anything that has the word "cigarette." An issue that then later faced lawmakers was if that should include "electronic cigarettes," even if they do not contain tobacco. Ultimately, that's why today they're called "e-cigarettes" ... or "vapes" or "vapors" in ads but not "cigarettes.'