You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Do you know the one 'legal' word that cannot be used in ads?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Do you know the one 'legal' word that cannot be used in ads?

{{featured_button_text}}
That word

That word!

 BILL FLICK

Question: Can you name the one completely G-rated, non-obscene word that you nonetheless cannot use in a TV, radio or newspaper advertisement in Illinois?

Answer: The word is “cigarettes.” By regulations, you cannot advertise anything that has the word "cigarette." An issue that then later faced lawmakers was if that should include "electronic cigarettes," even if they do not contain tobacco. Ultimately, that's why today they're called "e-cigarettes" ... or "vapes" or "vapors" in ads but not "cigarettes.' 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News