Flick Fact: Do you know the store in this American success story?
Flick Fact: Do you know the store in this American success story?

Question: Can you name the national retail store — one of which is in Bloomington-Normal — that began in 1921 as a small-town general store in North Wilkesboro, N.C., with everything from overalls to wash tubs to horse collars, and in 1946 was sold to a brother-in-law because the family itself didn’t envision much of a future with it?

Answer: That would be Lowe’s, begun in 1921 by Lucius Lowe, whose family 25 years later sold it to a brother-in-law who envisioned a post-World War II building boom and, by eliminating wholesalers and dealing directly with manufacturers, could charge customers less. And so blossomed a small hardware store into the 19th largest retailer in the world.

 

