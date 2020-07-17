You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Does anyone's toilet in the area cost $1,500 apiece?
Flick Fact: Does anyone’s toilet in the area cost $1,500 apiece?

Question: The toilet in your home probably runs around $200. Do you know what the toilets in cells at prisons around the state, like Pontiac and Lincoln, cost?

Answer: According to Illinois Department of Corrections figures, one stainless steel toilet, that’s also virtually unbreakable, costs the state and taxpayers about $1,500 apiece.

