Flick Fact: Does McLean County lean Republican or Democratic?

Question: True or false? McLean County is and always has been a thoroughly Republican county.

Answer: While it’s been a Republican bastion since its beginning nearly 200 years ago, there may be an evolving shift. As an example, in the March 17 election primary, 31,870 voters braved the polls (despite the coronavirus restrictions) and 18,809 of those pulled Democratic ballots. That’s 59 percent Democratic and 41 percent Republican.