Flick Fact: Does taking an aspirin actually ward off a potential hangover?
Flick Fact: Does taking an aspirin actually ward off a potential hangover?

Question: True or false? After what the year 2020 hath wrought, if you plan tonight to have a drink or two to toast out the old and bring in the new, to ward off a potential headache in the morning, you should take an aspirin before imbibing.

Answer: While you hear that often suggested, a University of Illinois health guide says don’t ever do that, as taking an aspirin speeds the alcohol in your blood and actually makes you inebriated twice as fast.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

