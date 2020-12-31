Flick Fact: Does taking an aspirin actually ward off a potential hangover?

Question: True or false? After what the year 2020 hath wrought, if you plan tonight to have a drink or two to toast out the old and bring in the new, to ward off a potential headache in the morning, you should take an aspirin before imbibing.

Answer: While you hear that often suggested, a University of Illinois health guide says don’t ever do that, as taking an aspirin speeds the alcohol in your blood and actually makes you inebriated twice as fast.