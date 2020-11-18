Flick Fact: Don’t ever run for the White House from McLean County?

Question: Since McLean County was created in 1830, America has had 48 presidential elections, four of which have involved candidates from McLean County. How have the candidates from McLean County done in the McLean County vote?

Answer: Not well. In the four elections, none of the Democratic candidates from McLean County has won the McLean County vote, says Bill Kemp, archivist at the McLean County Museum of History. As a vice presidential candidate in 1892 (with Grover Cleveland) and 1900 (with William Jennings Bryan), Adlai Stevenson I lost both of the vote counts in McLean County (although nationally, Cleveland won in 1892 and Stevenson became vice president). Then, running for President against Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 and 1956, Adlai Stevenson II lost the McLean County vote both times as well.