Flick Fact: Eddie Van Halen’s moment in B-N leaves a memory …

Question: When rock'n'roll icon Eddie Van Halen died last week, it brought back memories for a Twin City chiropractor, Dr. Steve Troyanovich. Do you know why?
Answer: During the 1990s, for various musical acts appearing in B-N, Troyanovich provided treatment for the performers, whose long hours on a tour bus and sleeping on the bus could bring on the need for chiropractic care. In the spring of 1992, that included Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen, brother Alex Van Halen and Sammy Hagar. "They were doing fine so I didn't treat them," says Troyanovich. "All I had to do was drink their beer and eat their food in the hospitality room."
