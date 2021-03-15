Flick Fact: Eight minutes to send just one photo?

Question: Back in 1946, during a local labor uprising amidst a national coal mining strike, two union pickets in Gridley were shot to death, a photo of which was transmitted via telephone lines across the country. What was so symbolic about that?

Answer: You've probably heard of "wirephotos." That photo was the first time a "wirephoto" had ever been sent from Bloomington. It took eight minutes alone just for one picture to be transmitted and that was only after the Associated Press in Chicago sent down to Bloomington a portable transmitting device to send the photo. (Thanks to Bob Bradley, a professor emeritus at Illinois State University, for the fact, found among his research projects.)