 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Eight minutes to send just one photo?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Eight minutes to send just one photo?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Back in 1946, during a local labor uprising amidst a national coal mining strike, two union pickets in Gridley were shot to death, a photo of which was transmitted via telephone lines across the country. What was so symbolic about that?

Answer: You've probably heard of "wirephotos." That photo was the first time a "wirephoto" had ever been sent from Bloomington. It took eight minutes alone just for one picture to be transmitted and that was only after the Associated Press in Chicago sent down to Bloomington a portable transmitting device to send the photo. (Thanks to Bob Bradley, a professor emeritus at Illinois State University, for the fact, found among his research projects.)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Birding at The Grove

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News