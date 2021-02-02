 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: February’s best fact?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: February’s best fact?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? February is our shortest month — by two days — but in Central Illinois, it's also one of the months when we gain the most daylight.

Answer: That’s true. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, daylight in Central Illinois increases by an hour and six minutes. The groundhog would have a lot longer to see his shadow if he’d just wait until the end of the month.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates on how buying a digital subscription supports local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News