Flick Fact: February’s best fact?

Question: True or false? February is our shortest month — by two days — but in Central Illinois, it's also one of the months when we gain the most daylight.

Answer: That’s true. From Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, daylight in Central Illinois increases by an hour and six minutes. The groundhog would have a lot longer to see his shadow if he’d just wait until the end of the month.

