Flick Fact: Fifty years ago … the B-I-G election in B-N?

Question: Exactly 50 years ago this week — Nov. 3, 1970 — was not a presidential election year but instead a big election day in Bloomington and Normal, the results of which live to this very day. Do you know why?

Answer: It was the last time Bloomington and Normal voters went to the polls to vote on whether to merge the cities. It failed, 10,001 to 6,855, largely because Normal residents didn't want to inherit Bloomington's "bigger city" issues while also the more conservative residents of Normal feared a merger with Bloomington would transform Normal into no longer being a "dry" town. Three years later, however, on Feb. 26, 1973, Normal’s town council voted to begin allowing liquor sales.