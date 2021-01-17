Flick Fact: For what Central Illinoisan did Alex Trebek extend fame even further?

Question: Danny Lloyd, now 48 and a community college instructor in Kentucky, was the cute, mop-top little boy from Tremont who in 1980 was launched into timeless fame by playing “Danny Torrance” in the movie classic, “The Shining.” What’s his latest claim to fame?

Answer: Danny, today Dan, ultimately became one of the last questions Alex Trebek would ask on “Jeopardy!” before his passing. As read by Trebek: “Danny Lloyd, the child actor in 'The Shining,' has said one of his main memories was getting to ride this indoors." The answer — in the form of a question, of course — was “What is a tricycle/Big Wheel?” (Additional fact: for his own son Ben’s 5th birthday, Dan Lloyd and his wife gave him a tricycle/Big Wheel, to wildly roam in their own home.)