Flick Fact: From its `refuse,’ how does one Central Illinois town play big in the international fight against cancer?
Flick Fact: From its `refuse,’ how does one Central Illinois town play big in the international fight against cancer?

Clinton nuclear power plant - File

Technicians stand in the vast control area inside Exelon's Clinton nuclear power plant.

 David Proeber, Lee News Service

Question: A cobalt-60 isotope is drawn from a nuclear power plant’s spent fuel storage pool and then used in equipment critical in the fight against cancer. A handful of nuclear power plants in America supply it. Can you name one?

Answer: If you answered the Clinton nuclear power plant in DeWitt County, yes you can.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

