Flick Fact: George Ferris of Galesburg invented what? (Think about it.)
Flick Fact: George Ferris of Galesburg invented what? (Think about it.)

Question: The Ferris wheel recently was voted in a Smithsonian Institute survey as the most popular amusement on the planet. Why is that news in Galesburg?

Answer: George Ferris of Galesburg invented them. That was back in 1893.

