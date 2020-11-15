 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Go you Chicago Bears? ‘You bet!’ say store owners …
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Go you Chicago Bears? ‘You bet!’ say store owners …

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? Owners of stores that sell alcohol are big Chicago Bears fans. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: That’s true. When the Bears are having a good season, sales around game days increase significantly. On game days it’s the same, say store owners. “When the (Green Bay) Packers win, they go up some,” says Ricky Rakholia, owner of University Liquors along Beaufort Street near Main Street in Normal. “When the Bears win, they go up drastically.”

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chestnut Family Health Center and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News