Flick Fact: Happy New Year today? Well, sorta ...
Question: Happy New Year! Today is Oct. 1, the first day of a new fiscal year for government taxing bodies as they begin a new budgeting/revenue year. Is that true or false?

Answer: It's true and false. Today is, in fact, the beginning of a new fiscal year for the federal government. But here's where it gets complicated: In Illinois, the fiscal year each year begins July 1. In Bloomington, the fiscal year begins on May 1. In Normal, the fiscal year begins on April 1. In McLean County, the fiscal year begins on Jan. 1.

