Flick Fact: Has a Bloomington man ever appeared on a pack of cigarettes?

Question: True or false? Very few people have ever appeared on a pack of cigarettes but a Bloomington man is among them.
Answer: That’s true. From 1887 to 1890, Old Judge and Gypsy Queen cigarettes inserted baseball cards into its packs to become its covers and one of pro baseball’s most storied players — Bloomington’s Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourne, who won a record 59 games in 1884 and earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame — was one of them. Radbourne, who has a street in Bloomington named after him, is buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington.
Support Local Journalism
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.