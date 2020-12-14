 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Has a Bloomington man ever appeared on a pack of cigarettes?
Question: True or false? Very few people have ever appeared on a pack of cigarettes but a Bloomington man is among them.


Answer: That’s true. From 1887 to 1890, Old Judge and Gypsy Queen cigarettes inserted baseball cards into its packs to become its covers and one of pro baseball’s most storied players — Bloomington’s Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourne, who won a record 59 games in 1884 and earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame — was one of them. Radbourne, who has a street in Bloomington named after him, is buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

