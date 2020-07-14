You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Has Bloomington-Normal ever voted to merge?
Flick Fact: Has Bloomington-Normal ever voted to merge?

042314-blm-loc-1mayors
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Question: People wonder why Bloomington and Normal are effectively one city these days but still nonetheless completely separate entities. Can you name when was the last time there was an actual vote before voters in Bloomington and Normal to combine the cities into one? 

Answer: It was exactly 50 years ago now, back in 1970, that Twin Citians went to the polls to vote on merger. It got voted down, 10,001 to 6,855.  

