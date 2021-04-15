Flick Fact: Has Illinois State University ever beaten Baylor or Gonzaga?

Question: NCAA men's 2021 basketball champion Baylor and the team it beat in this year’s final — previously unbeaten Gonzaga — were the stalwarts of 2021. Has Illinois State University's men's team ever beaten either of those schools?

Answer: Yes! Both! ISU (then ISNU) beat Gonzaga in 1952 and Baylor in 1983. In fact, retired ISU sports information director Roger Cushman has scoured records to show that ISU/ISNU teams have defeated several teams that either earlier or later won national titles, including venerated 10-time champion UCLA (ISNU beat the Bruins in 1940). Over the years, ISU/ISNU also has beaten several other eventual or earlier NCAA champs, including Arkansas, UNLV, Oklahoma State, Chicago Loyola (the Ramblers won the NCAA in 1963), San Francisco, Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Connecticut.