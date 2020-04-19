Flick Fact: Has spring sprung ... or is it just sprung?

Question: True or false? A month old but still snow-mired and slow with warmer temperatures, spring seems a bit tardy this year ... but not nearly as tardy as in 2018.

Answer: True. Remember 2018? On April 29, 2018, there was a near-record low of 33. Still winter. Three days later, on May 2, there was a near-record high of 87. Already mid-summer. As Mark Twain once said, "Spring was a wonderful weekend this year." We shall see about the spring of 2020.