Flick Fact: Have grasshoppers ever eaten entire Central Illinois towns?
Flick Fact: Have grasshoppers ever eaten entire Central Illinois towns?

Beginning of the End

 BILL FLICK

Question: It was 63 years ago that a sci-fi movie and eventual cult classic, "The Beginning of the End," starring actor Peter Graves (later star of TV's "Mission: Impossible") featured gigantic grasshoppers who ate their way through three entire towns. Can you specifically name the towns that got eaten?

Answer: They were Paxton, Ludlow and Loda, among others, in Central Illinois. They were apparently very hungry grasshoppers back in 1957.

