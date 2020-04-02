Flick Fact: Have grasshoppers ever eaten entire Central Illinois towns?

Question: It was 63 years ago that a sci-fi movie and eventual cult classic, "The Beginning of the End," starring actor Peter Graves (later star of TV's "Mission: Impossible") featured gigantic grasshoppers who ate their way through three entire towns. Can you specifically name the towns that got eaten?
Answer: They were Paxton, Ludlow and Loda, among others, in Central Illinois. They were apparently very hungry grasshoppers back in 1957.
