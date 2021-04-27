 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Have you washed your car today?
Flick Fact: Have you washed your car today?

Question: Washing one’s car and keeping it clean seems to be a preoccupation in Illinois and especially Bloomington-Normal. Can you name the season when, according to a recent statewide survey of car wash owners and operators, we wash our cars the most?

Answer: In Illinois, we wash our cars more in winter than any other season. That’s according to 32% of those surveyed. The other seasons: spring, 25%; summer, 25%; fall, 18%.

