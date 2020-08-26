 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Here’s what you probably didn’t know about today
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Here’s what you probably didn’t know about today

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) some rain; (2) sunshine; (3) the most heat in a year; (4) a thunderstorm.

Answer: Based on the weather station's 40 years of keeping track and then creating averages, Aug. 26 is the clearest day in a year. Since 1980, on Aug. 26, it has been clear 69 percent of the time, the best day for that in an entire year.

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State University biomathematics professor discusses COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News