Flick Fact: Here’s what you probably didn’t know about today

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) some rain; (2) sunshine; (3) the most heat in a year; (4) a thunderstorm.
Answer: Based on the weather station's 40 years of keeping track and then creating averages, Aug. 26 is the clearest day in a year. Since 1980, on Aug. 26, it has been clear 69 percent of the time, the best day for that in an entire year.
