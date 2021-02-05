 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Here’s who is hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine...
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Here’s who is hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine...

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Some are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to the degree that the Kaiser Family Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization that focuses on national health issues, has done a survey to discover who is most hesitant. Is it (1) Republicans; (2) those ages 30 to 49; (3) rural Americans; (4) Black Americans?

Answer: It’s all those, says Kaiser. By the numbers: Republicans, 42%; those ages 30 to 49, 36%; rural Americans, 35%, and Black Americans, 35%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Helping seniors get their COVID-19 shots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News