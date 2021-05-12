Flick Fact: Here’s why you don’t have to leash your cat, thanks to a Bloomington man...

Question: You probably have heard the axiom, “Cats were made to roam.” But who is said to have popularized the expression? (Hint: He sits daily at the Central Illinois Regional Airport, possibly pondering cats.)

Answer: It is most famously attributed to Bloomington’s Adlai Stevenson II, the diplomat, twice presidential candidate and former Illinois governor. In 1949, he vetoed what became known in the Illinois Legislature as “The Cat Bill,” a law to protect birds from predators that would have mandated cats be leashed outdoors. But said Adlai to lawmakers: “It is in the nature of cats to do a certain amount of unescorted roaming. They were made to roam. In my opinion, the State of Illinois and its local governing bodies already have enough to do without trying to control feline delinquency.”