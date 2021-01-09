 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Here’s why you see so many wind turbines
Flick Fact: Here's why you see so many wind turbines

Question: As you drive through rural McLean County, you see hundreds of those revolving wind turbines. How much of the state’s wind energy is produced in McLean County?

Answer: We’re No. 1! More wind energy — or 13% of all wind energy in Illinois — is produced here. Livingston and LaSalle counties each produce another 9%. Industry statistics suggest each of those turbines (there are 3,744 listed in Illinois) produce enough energy to power 309 homes. Thus, that’s approximately 150,000 homes powered in McLean County alone. Only Iowa has more wind farms.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

