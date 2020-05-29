You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Hey wait! Is J.B. our governor's real name?
Flick Fact: Hey wait! Is J.B. our governor's real name?

J.B. Pritzker

Is it J.B. or J.R.?

 BILL FLICK

Question: J.B. Pritzker is governor of Illinois. So what does J.B. stand for?

Answer: Interestingly, J.B. Pritzker is actually J.R. Pritzker, as in Jay Robert Pritzker. He was named after his father’s two brothers — Jay and Robert — but because Robert went by Bob, their nephew, the future governor, was nicknamed J.B. As humorously asks reader Dale Elder of Normal: “Is anything `Jay Robert’ signs as ‘J.B.’ actually legal?”

