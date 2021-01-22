Flick Fact: Hey, wait...what is Joe Biden’s middle name?

Raul Hernandez must post $10,035 to be released on unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.