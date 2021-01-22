 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Hey, wait...what is Joe Biden’s middle name?
Flick Fact: Hey, wait...what is Joe Biden's middle name?

Question: President John Quincy Adams ... President John Fitzgerald Kennedy ... President Lyndon Baines Johnson ... President Barack Hussein Obama II ... OK, what is President Joe Biden’s middle name? (1) Richard; (2) Ronaldson; (3) Robinette; (4) Ricardo; (5) Rufus.

Answer: It’s (3) Robinette, or Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. His dad was Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. (Thanks to Neil Gridley of Bloomington for the fact.)

