Flick Fact: How anxious is B-N for an end to COVID-19?

Answer: It could be answered this way: Only a few slots had been taken last Friday afternoon at 4 when the McLean County Health Department opened its website for people 65 or over to make appointments to get a vaccine, with eight to be administered every 15 minutes all day at Grossinger Motors Arena on the last two Tuesdays and Thursdays of January. Within an hour, all slots — nearly 2,000 of them — had been filled. Only Kenny Chesney in 2009 and Jason Aldean in 2015 have sold out Grossinger (then the Coliseum) quicker than the COVID-19 vaccine.