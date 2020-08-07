You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: How are Bloomington-Normal and Cedric the Entertainer alike?
0 comments
top story

Flick Fact: How are Bloomington-Normal and Cedric the Entertainer alike?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is a hot commodity these days, having even landed his own show (“The Greatest #AtHome Videos”) on Friday nights on CBS. What was he doing before turning to comedy as a full-time job? 

Answer: Cedric Antonio Kyles, 56, was a claims adjuster at State Farm. “People aren’t always happy when they’ve wrecked their car so getting people to laugh then was great preparation for comedy,” he said in a recent interview.

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: "Fair Food Fest" makes up for loss of county fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News