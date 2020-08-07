Flick Fact: How are Bloomington-Normal and Cedric the Entertainer alike?

Question: Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is a hot commodity these days, having even landed his own show (“The Greatest #AtHome Videos”) on Friday nights on CBS. What was he doing before turning to comedy as a full-time job?
Answer: Cedric Antonio Kyles, 56, was a claims adjuster at State Farm. “People aren’t always happy when they’ve wrecked their car so getting people to laugh then was great preparation for comedy,” he said in a recent interview.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
