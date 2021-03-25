Flick Fact: How big is the divide between Bloomington-Normal's poorest and its richest?

Question: "Income inequality" is a new-age statistic computed by taking the lowest and highest incomes in a city, then coming up with an average to show how wide the income disparity is that can also help divide a city by differing concerns, lifestyles, even crime. In Illinois, how does Bloomington rank? (1) largest income gap in all of Illinois; (2) 7th largest income gap; (3) 15th largest income gap.