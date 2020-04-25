Flick Fact: How can you fill a church while no one can attend?

Question: As he looked out on his congregation Easter Sunday, the Rev. Bob Evans of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights, Mo., saw hundreds of faces in the pews even though no one was actually in the church. How did he accomplish that?

Answer: While parishioners only “attend” Mass via TV during sheltering-in-place, Evans has printed photos of his church members and taped them and photos of his own family to the pews of his church. That family includes Mary and Everett Truttmann of Bloomington. Evans’ idea of a "crowded church" made Page One news of Easter Sunday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper. A photo of Father Evans in front of his "congregation" appears on today's online version of Flick Fact.