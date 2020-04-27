Flick Fact: How come no Adams Street in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: While almost every major city in Illinois — Chicago, Peoria and Springfield, among them — have major streets named after John Adams, the second president of the United States, why doesn’t Bloomington?

Answer: There may be a (George) Washington Street, a (James) Madison Street, a (Thomas) Jefferson Street, a (James) Monroe Street, even a (Andrew) Jackson Street — all named after first presidents — but in Bloomington-Normal there is no Adams Street, because B-N's founding fathers did not agree with many of the views of John Adams who was a Federalist, forerunner of today’s Democrats. Interestingly, only a half-dozen miles away from Bloomington, in Towanda, there is an Adams Street.