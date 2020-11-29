Flick Fact: How did a Central Illinois town play a part in the movie, “Home Alone”?

Question: A holiday movie favorite, "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and, as always, is being shown countless times this holiday season. Do you know the Illinois town where the movie was shot and also how a Central Illinois company played a part in its production?

Answer: The home is in the north-side Chicago suburb of Winnetka and is still there, now a famous background for tourists wanting pictures (some tourists even knock at the door and want to come inside, according to a Chicago Tribune account) and back during filming in 1990, the home’s specially rigged doors were made by Custom Crafted Door Inc. in Kappa, which is in Woodford County.