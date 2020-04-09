Flick Fact: How did Peoria play in Richard Pryor's success?

Question: Peoria-born comedian-actor Richard Pryor was considered "the comic voice of a generation" who ushered in a new-age comedic approach that put race, sex and obscenity at the forefront of humor. He also never failed to forget where he gained such insights. Where did Pryor live in Peoria?

Answer: As he told the Washington Post shortly before his death in 2005: "Between '65 and '68, I had a metamorphosis and found out I wanted to be a comedian talking about life on the street. I wanted to be that same guy who used to rap on the street corner back on North Washington Boulevard in Peoria." Pryor went to Peoria Central High and also spent a good amount of time with his aunt who lived along West Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.