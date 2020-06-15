You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: How did State Farm originally advertise?
Flick Fact: How did State Farm originally advertise?

G.J. Mecherle

G.J. Mecherle loved the atlas.

 BILL FLICK

Question: Before TV became popular, State Farm Insurance founder G.J. Mecherle thought doing what was a great way to advertise his company?

Answer: In 1937, Mecherle launched a practice of giving out a road atlas to State Farm customers, thus assuring that each car insured by the company would also have an atlas in the car with the words “State Farm” right there. G.J.  loved calendars as well and often had State Farm advertise along the bottom of them. Today TV, of course, is State Farm’s leading way to advertise and in 2019 the company spent $1.21 billion to advertise. That's according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

