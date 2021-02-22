 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How did the Ironmen become the Ironmen?
Question: It’s the Fisher Bunnies, the Freeport Pretzels, the Cobden Appleknockers and, of course, the Normal Community Ironmen. How did that NCHS nickname come about?

Answer: According to the Facebook site for the Normal Community Alumni and a post by Jeff Collins: The nickname was born in 1934 when a group of 11 men played every minute of a football game in a 19-12 win over Bloomington High and a Daily Pantagraph reporter (believed to be legendary sports editor Fred Young) coined them “true Iron Men." It stuck. Interestingly, Mr. Young also is responsible for naming the Illinois State Redbirds. Formerly the ISU Cardinals, it became confusing for newspaper readers to distinguish between the St. Louis Cardinals and the ISU Cardinals, so Young proposed ISU become the Redbirds. It stuck.

