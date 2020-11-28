 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: How did they report fires in B-N before everyone had phones?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: How did they report fires in B-N before everyone had phones?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Almost everyone has a phone now, but 100 years ago, when phones were a rarity, how did Twin City residents report a fire? 

Answer: On street corners were fire-alarm boxes that residents used to report a fire by punching a button from a list of street corners. A list published in 1907 (and recently donated to the McLean County Museum of History) included the location of most Bloomington street corners, such as "Evans and Taylor," "Wood and Lee," and "Kelsey and Franklin." There were more than 40 such locations listed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters ring the bell for Salvation Army

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News