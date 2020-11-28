Flick Fact: How did they report fires in B-N before everyone had phones?

Question: Almost everyone has a phone now, but 100 years ago, when phones were a rarity, how did Twin City residents report a fire?
Answer: On street corners were fire-alarm boxes that residents used to report a fire by punching a button from a list of street corners. A list published in 1907 (and recently donated to the McLean County Museum of History) included the location of most Bloomington street corners, such as "Evans and Taylor," "Wood and Lee," and "Kelsey and Franklin." There were more than 40 such locations listed.
