Flick Fact: How did you drive Jersey Avenue until the 1950s?

Question: Today you can drive Jersey Avenue in Normal. But until 1942, a drive there meant an entirely different thing. Do you know why?

Answer: Then an area not yet incorporated into Normal city limits, that area was instead Maplewood Country Club. The clubhouse sat along Linden near Jersey, owned by Steak 'n Shake founder Gus Belt. In a nine-hole course that closed in 1942 and then was redeveloped as a residential area in 1953, hole No. 3 was a monstrous drive, a par-six, 636-yard hole.