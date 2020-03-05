Flick Fact: How do Illinois cities rank in sexually transmitted diseases?

Question: In a 2020 health study, four Illinois cities rank in the top 100 U.S. cities for cases of sexually transmitted diseases, based on statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Can you name them?

Answer: The study, done by the organizers of Innerbody.com, lists Peoria at No. 16 in the top 100 U.S. cities for cases of sexually transmitted diseases, with 1,421 STD cases per 100,000 population. Chicago was at No. 40, Champaign-Urbana at No. 50 and Rockford at No. 63.