Flick Fact: How do Oscar dreams begin?

Answer: A story that exhibits Harding's fun quotient and desire to succeed: While a student in 2005 at DePaul in Chicago, studying business and film, he walked upon a movie being shot ("Stranger Than Fiction," starring Will Ferrell). As Chris recalls it, he spotted a service trailer and asked a woman, "What do I have to do to get on the crew?" to which she replied, "Be here at 4 a.m. Sunday." It so happened that also was Harding’s graduation day, but he said he was willing to skip the ceremony for the chance to break into film. "Don't be crazy!" said the woman. So he attended graduation and showed up Monday at 4 a.m. instead and landed a job as a production assistant. And the rest is history ...