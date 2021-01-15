 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: How do Oscar dreams begin?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: How do Oscar dreams begin?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Premiering today on Amazon Prime Video is the movie "One Night In Miami." It is getting Oscar buzz, with Bloomington-Normal's own Chris Harding an executive producer, 19 years after he graduated from Normal's U High. How did Harding get his start in filmmaking?

Answer: A story that exhibits Harding's fun quotient and desire to succeed: While a student in 2005 at DePaul in Chicago, studying business and film, he walked upon a movie being shot ("Stranger Than Fiction," starring Will Ferrell). As Chris recalls it, he spotted a service trailer and asked a woman, "What do I have to do to get on the crew?" to which she replied, "Be here at 4 a.m. Sunday." It so happened that also was Harding’s graduation day, but he said he was willing to skip the ceremony for the chance to break into film. "Don't be crazy!" said the woman. So he attended graduation and showed up Monday at 4 a.m. instead and landed a job as a production assistant. And the rest is history ...

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois guardsmen deploy to Washington D.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News